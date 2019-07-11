GREENVILLE -- Dorothy Rae Lacy, 97, of Greenville, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Lacy was born May 23, 1922, in Johnson City, Illinois. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, quilting and cooking. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville, where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford S. Lacy; and grandchildren Trazia Bell and Laura Hale.
She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Helen) Lacy of Greenville and Jim (Diana) Lacy of Oceanside, California; daughters Karla (Steve) Bower of Campbellsville and Jill Hale of Pensacola, Florida; grandchildren Tammy Trevino, Marla Dunlap, Chris Lacy, Brett Bower, Heather Bower, Sharalee Taylor, Shelley Peterson, D.J. Hale, Kim Temple, Ashley Filippo and Amanda Bates; great-grandchildren Hailee, Blaine, Cayden, Caleb, Collin, Cole, Jacob, Joshua, Jonathan, Kaitlyn, Kaylee, Clara, Dylan, Gabrielle, Samuel, Ezekial, Rochelle, Danielle, Sydney, Tyler and Savannah; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Second Baptist Church in Greenville with Dr. Kevin Milburn officiating and the Rev. Bob Thurman assisting. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
