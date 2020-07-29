Dorothy Salmon, 90, of Cloverport, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on September 4, 1929, in Sample, KY to the late Henry and Molly Wardrip Pate. Dorothy worked for American Tile Company for 35 years while raising her children. She attended Hites Run Baptist Church and loved taking care of her flowers and cooking for her family, and her family loved eating her cooking!
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Salmon; sons, Charlie and Kenny Houtchen; infant brother James Pate; and sisters, Edith Rearden, Jessie Rearden and Agnes Horsley.
Leaving behind to mourn her passing, but celebrating the life she lived is her son, Bill (June) Houtchen, Cloverport; daughters, Margaret Wiles, Cloverport, Bobbie (Robert) Burden, Maceo, Brenda Atwell and companion, Lowell Powers, Cloverport; 13 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Cloverport Funeral Chapel with Bros. Hank Ricketson and Joey Harness officiating. Burial will follow at Cloverport Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and from 8 a.m. until service time Thursday.
You may share your thoughts and memories of Dorothy with the family on our website: www.cloverportfh.com.
