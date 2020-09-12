LEWISPORT — Dorothy Taylor Chappell, 91, of Lewisport, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Lewisport to the late Bryan and Leah Hendrick Taylor.
Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker. She enjoyed being with her family and prayed each day earnestly for all her family members. Dorothy volunteered at the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital for 20 years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Oscar Allen Chappell, in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark Chappell; son-in-law Johnny Deaton; sister Clara Hulse; and brothers Russell Taylor and Bryan Taylor Jr.
She is survived by her children, Sheila (Bruce) McDaniel, Allen (Donna) Chappell, Dottie Deaton and John (Laura) Chappell; and sister Ann Hagan of Louisville. In addition to her children, she was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Lewisport United Methodist Church with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Dorothy’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisport United Methodist Church. Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
