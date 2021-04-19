Dorothy “Tookey” Sloan Magan, 89, of Owensboro passed away early Sunday, April 18, 2021, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. Born Feb. 19, 1932, in Daviess County, to the late James and Hattie Mae Sloan, Dorothy worked for MPD, formerly G.E., and retired in 1994 after 44 years. She was a member of Thruston United Methodist Church. Dorothy loved her cat, Paige.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy also was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Brady Magan in 2019; two brothers, Robert and Shelton Sloan.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Perry Magan and wife Genna; Keith Magan and wife Shelia; four grandchildren, Brandy Magan (Steven), Michael Magan, Jesse Magan (Amber), and Aaron Magan; five great grandchildren, Shelly Kimmel (Alex), Lindsey Magan, Bella Braden, Landon Magan, Journey Magan, and A.J. Magan; one great-great grandchild, Abigail Kimmel; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. There will also be a funeral service Wednesday with limited attendance. Burial will be in Providence UMC cemetery. Those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance. For visitation, please enter the doors by the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
The family would like to express special thanks to Debbie Lamar for her compassionate care. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Providence UMC Cemetery Fund c/o Bryce Roberts, 8006 Jack Hinton Rd. Philpot, KY 42376.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dorothy Magan may be left at www.glenncares.com.
