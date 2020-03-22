HICKORY, N.C. — Dorothy Towery Jackson, 65, of Hickory, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 17, 1954, in Daviess County to her late father, Carl Randall Towery, and raised by her loving grandparents, Conrad Hampton Towery and Iva Keith Towery, whom Dorothy considered “mom.”
For many years, Dorothy was a very active member of an Independent Baptist church. She treasured time spent with her family, loved nature and enjoyed taking walks along the river at their country property. Dorothy was also an animal lover, especially of cats. She was an outgoing and joyful person who liked to make others laugh. Dorothy will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Randall Wayne Towery and Carl Lee Towery; and in-laws Moina and Charles Jackson, who were like parents to her.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, David Jackson; sons Phillip H. Long and wife Christina of Statesville, N.C., and Damien Jackson of Evansville, Indiana; daughters Stacy Long Ahlstrom and husband Ronald of Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Amy Rednour Burns of Lexington; grandchildren Mariah Chezem, Michael Woodard, Jalon Applegate, Justin Long, Dustin Long, Kalianna Burns, Iva Ahlstrom, Abigail Ahlstrom, Avery Long, Kendall Burns, Tessa Long, Gage Jackson and Gunner Jackson; and great-grandchildren Owen Chezem, Annie Chezem and Kylo Burns.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mrs. Jackson’s funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Utica.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1302 Federica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Dorothy Towery Jackson may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented