Dorothy Young Thomas, 90, of Owensboro, entered her heavenly home Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. She was born Feb. 2, 1930, to the late Rudy and Alice Ilene Young. She was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church and lived out her life in service to her loving Savior, Jesus Christ. Dorothy served as a Sunday school teacher, Girls in Action and Royal Ambassador leader, choir member, custodian, cook and many other services to the Lord through her church. She was a very hard worker throughout her life, fully dedicated to her Lord and family. She loved vegetable and flower gardening, cake decorating, knitting, reading and working puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Farrell Bill Thomas; her son, Randy, in 1956; one brother, Ernest Young; and sisters, Alice Miller, Margaret Shouse, Mary Brooks and Eva Jarboe.
Those left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Pamela Porter and husband David and Susan Wedding and husband James, all of Owensboro; a son, Keith Thomas and wife Terry of Casa Grande, Arizona; grandchildren Felicia (Jerry) Jeffries, Angela (Lee) Blandford, Deanna (Brian) Clark, Jaime (Nathan) Gish, Leigh Ann (Andrew) Moore, Shannon (Tared) Kessinger, Brooke (Rob) Anderson, Kerri Anne Thomas, Kirsten (Joel) Swick and Taylor Thomas; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Muncy of Owensboro; and a brother, Everett Young of Stanley.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of the service Monday at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery in Ohio County.
The number of those attending the visitation and service for Mrs. Thomas shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks at all times.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 State Route 144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
