LEWISPORT — Dorretha Roberts Sadler, 85, of Lewisport went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, August 15, 2022, while at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County April 6, 1937, to the late William Yates and Sarah Elizabeth Roberts. Dorretha was a homemaker. She loved her cats, took pride in caring for people, was loved by many, and will be missed by all.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Sadler.
She is survived by her brother, Yates (Sheila) Roberts, Sr.; nieces and nephews, Yates (Kim) Roberts, Jr., Dokken Dodson, Rima Todd, and Julie Todd; and great nieces and nephews, David Embry, Sarah Embry, Mitchell Roberts, and Jacob Roberts.
The funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with the burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
