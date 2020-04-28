RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — Dorris J. Gaddis, 79, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, met Jesus on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was of the Catholic faith. Dorris was born in October 1940 to the late Forrest Igleheart and Florene Igleheart (Wright). She was retired from Owensboro City Transit Dept.
Mom cherished time spent with family and friends. She loved her kids dearly, and her grandsons were her pride and joy. She enjoyed a good meal, warm sunshine and beautiful flowers. Her smile would light up a room!
In addition to her parents, Dorris is preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Igleheart; and her husband, Alfred “Buddy” Gaddis.
Survivors include her husband, Angelo Micale of Richmond Hill, Georgia; sons Scott (Delores) Bell of Grimesland, North Carolina, and Greg (Kim) Bell of Utica; a daughter, Paulette (Robert) Nelson of Richmond Hill; three grandsons, Jacob Bell and Matthew Bell of Utica, and Austin Nelson of Richmond Hill; a brother, Gary Igleheart of Owensboro; and a sister, Margie Newsam of Boston.
Services are private, with care entrusted to family.
