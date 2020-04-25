BEECHMONT — Dorris Lee “Dude” Shutt, 87, of Beechmont, died at 11:14 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Shutt was born Feb. 14, 1933, in Muhlenberg County.
He was a retired coal miner and a master electrician. He was a member of Beechmont Church of Christ and a U.S. Navy veteran. Mr. Shutt coached baseball and basketball in Muhlenberg County for over 50 years. D. Lee was known for his passion for baseball and helping players develop through Little League and high school baseball organizations.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann McDonald Shutt; sons Phillip (Tammy) Shutt of Beechmont and David (Amy) Shutt of Owensboro; and grandchildren Lucas Shutt, Jacob Shutt, Ethan Shutt and Caroline Shutt.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Shutt will be private for immediate family only with private burial.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may
be made at www.tucker
Commented