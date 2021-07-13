CALVERT CITY — Dortha M. Boling Perry, 95, of Calvert City, formerly of Fordsville, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Nursing Facility. She was born in Fordsville to the late Ernest and Allene Pulliam. She was a member of Fordsville Baptist Church.
Dortha was preceded also in death by her husbands, Robert Maxie Boling and Emmet J. Perry; a son, Billy Hugh Boling; a daughter, Sherry Alvey; brother, Ernest Maxie Pulliam; sisters, Lovee Gunter and Jackie Hobbs; and a great-grandchild, Owen Lyons.
Survivors include three sons, Robert H. (Carole) Boling, of Valparaiso, Indiana, Steve (Paula) Boling, of Calvert City and Michael G. Boling, of Owensboro; a son-in law, Michael Alvey, of Owensboro; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
