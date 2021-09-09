Dortha Mae Roberts, 91, of Pellville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. She was born March 22, 1930, in Hancock County to the late Virgil and Rose Morris. Dortha retired from Hancock County Board of Education and was a member of Pellville Baptist Church and of the Hancock County Senior Citizens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lee Roberts Sr.; two sons, Marvin Lee Roberts Jr. and Roger Dale Roberts; two sisters, Ozetta Purcell and Rosetta Worth; three brothers, James Vernon, Phillip and M.J. Morris; and daughter-in-law Nancy Faye Roberts.
Survivors include her daughter, Trina (Rick) Brown; son Ervin (Nancy) Roberts; six grandchildren, Robbie (Stephanie) Roberts, Todd (Sara) Roberts, Heath (Robyn) Brown, Drew Brown, Brandy (Mandy) Bradley and Preston (Crystal) Ball; 11 great-grandchildren, Chastity, Madison, Morgan, Paige, Mackenzie, Emma, Maggie, Macy, Leland, Kyleigh, Samson and one baby girl on the way; five great-great-grandchildren, Izzy, Penelope, Reid, Leighton and Cami; brother Ervin Morris; two sisters, Diana Bell and Brenda (Fred) Payton; and sister-in-law Billie May.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Pellville Baptist Church, 12160 KY 2181, Hawesville, KY 42348. Burial will be in Pellville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Pellville Cemetery, 12160 KY 2181, Hawesville, KY 42348.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
