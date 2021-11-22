Doug Coleman Jr., 64, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. He was born in Jena, Louisiana, on Nov. 19, 1957, to the late Warren and Linda Coleman. He worked at Sterett Crane and Hendricks Screen, where he was a welder. Doug was an avid Dallas Cowboys and UK basketball fan. He loved fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Forrest.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Coleman; two sons, Heath Coleman (Tammy) and Jason Phillips (Rachael); two daughters, Terany Gaddis (Billy) and Jessica Phillips Boyer; sister Charlene Carter; brother David Coleman (Rebecca); and 12 grandchildren, Ethan Carpenter, Karalee Coleman, Hailee Coleman, Kaleb Phillips, Justin Phillips, Chloe Wood, Kinley Gaddis, Zachary Lacefield, Leea Dowell, Lydia Dowell, Alexa Boyer and Christina Boyer.
Service will be 6 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
