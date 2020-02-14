LIVERMORE — Doug Hicks, 86, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE of Hartford. Clyde Douglas Hicks was born April 3, 1933, in McLean County to the late Orville and Ida Fulkerson Hicks and was married to the former Nancy Ann Dillender on March 10, 1982. Doug retired as a truck driver for Miles Farms, and earlier worked as a long-haul trucker, a coal miner and served as chief of police for the City of Livermore. He attended Richland Baptist Church, was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Doug was an early riser and enjoyed his daily trips to the coffee shop to keep up on the local news. He also enjoyed raising Belgium Draft horses and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Nancy Hicks; two sons, Dwayne Hicks (Lisa) and Wendell Hicks (Jackie), both of Livermore; two daughters, Connie Moore of Island and Carol Ann Hicks of Livermore; one stepdaughter, Nila Edge of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a stepgreat-grandchild; four brothers, Hub Hicks, W.E. Hicks, Charles Hicks and Mike Hicks, all of Livermore; and a sister, Mary Ann Hicks of Livermore.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Turner officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Doug’s family from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The Doug Hicks family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund, c/o Tom Howard, 3583 Kentucky 136 E., Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
