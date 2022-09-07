Paul Douglas Johnson, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born June 16, 1959, in Daviess County to the late William and Betty Jo Johnson. Doug retired from OMU and was the owner/operator of Backyard Builders. He was a member of HIS Church. Doug loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, David Johnson, Kenny Johnson, and Mike Johnson, and sister, Patsy Boarman.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Tammy Johnson; daughter, Becky Johnson Sapp; son, Paul Andrew Johnson (Erin); four grandchildren, Haleigh, Hannah, Emma, and Evan; brothers, Tony Johnson (Janet) and Jeff Johnson (Genny); sisters, Judy Williamson and Teri Sloan; and several nieces and nephews who he adored.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
