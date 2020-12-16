Doug Melvin King, 62, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord, Nov. 29, 2020. He was born to George and Vida King Arbuckle in Illinois on Sept. 25, 1958. Doug was a member of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church and loved Southern Gospel Music. He was an Army veteran and served in Germany during his time enlisted. Doug was a cook for 45 years, and in his downtime, he enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, playing board games, video games and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother and one grandchild, Malachi Everly.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Harmon King; children Erica King, Zachery Everly, Benjamin Everly and Sarah Everly; grandchildren Addi Everly-Price, Isiah Douglas, Devyn Smith, Alexandria Douglas and Angelica Douglas; and sisters Marilyn Gardner, Daniella Johnson and Terecia Willis; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service with limited attendance will take place Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The number of attendees for the visitation and funeral service shall be in accordance with current health and safety regulations. Family and friends will wear appropriate protective masks and enter the doors under the carport on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
