BEAVER DAM — Doug Porter, 73, passed away, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Hartford on May 2, 1947, son of the late Henry Durwood and Violet Bennett Porter. Doug was a member of No Creek United Methodist Church, past director of Ohio County Farm Bureau, a farmer, member of Ohio County Lions Club and owner of The Tire Store. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of UMWA Local 9800 and had worked at Riverview and Alston Surface Mine.
Doug was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Mills.
Survivors include his wife, Jenny Porter; sons Kyle Porter (Stephanie) and Christopher Davis; daughters Ann Snarr (Chris), Amy Warren (Jeff) and Tiffany Daugherty; grandchildren Casseldra Gillim, Abby Warren, Grant Warren, Chase Snarr, Porter Snarr, Kaleb Porter and Brady Porter; and sisters Kay Waltrip (Ed) and Janis Porter.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Walton Creek Cemetery with Bro. Ron Sharp officiating. There will be no visitation.
