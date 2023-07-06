Doug Webster, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro surrounded by his family.
Doug was born on his grandparents’ farm in McLean County to John Daniel and Lorene Webster on the snowy winter day of Feb. 11, 1930. He grew up on the farm, attended the new Beech Grove Consolidated School, and had an overall wonderful childhood. Highlights included visits from his cousin, Jenna Tichenor and his good friend, Randall, and trips to visit family in Paducah and South Bend, Indiana. Although they did not have electricity, they did have a battery-operated radio. Doug spent as much time as he could each night listening to Big Band-era music playing on far-away radio stations. This sparked both a love of music and an interest in radio, each of which would play a large part in his life.
Doug and his mother moved to Owensboro in 1944, and he attended Owensboro Senior High School. It was there that he met Jimmy Bennett, who would become a lifelong friend. He got his first job working at the soda fountain at Sterling’s Drug Store, an experience he would refer to almost 40 years later. In 1947, while still in school, he went to work for WVJS, helping maintain the transmitter and later setting up remote broadcasts. He graduated in 1948 and started a second job at the Interstate Store record department. In 1949, he and his good friend, Leroy Woodward, formed a partnership and started a record store he named Wax Works. It was there that he met the love of his life, Joyce Coy. They married in 1955.
After 15 years, Wax Works was so successful that Leroy and Doug split the business, with Doug taking the wholesale portion. Doug and Joyce, along with some wonderful employees, operated the business until 1983. At that time, another opportunity arose, and they opened The Sweet Shoppe in the Executive Inn, operating it until 1996. It was there that the experience from Sterling’s Soda Fountain in 1944 paid off.
Doug loved his country and proudly served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1953 to 1957, alongside his friend, Jimmy Bennett.
While always an entrepreneur, his primary interests were his family and his faith. Doug and Joyce raised three children, providing them with a loving and supportive home life and weeks of adventures each summer pulling the travel trailer to various campgrounds. Among his favorites were Hillman’s Ferry at Kentucky Lake and Outdoor Resorts in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where the days would often start at the Pancake Pantry and nights end with a stop at the Donut Friar.
Doug and Joyce’s house was always open to their children’s friends, and many nights large groups of kids spent hours playing pool in the rec room. There was a lull when the three children grew up, but it was short-lived, and grandchildren and their friends frequently came to the house to swim in Gaga’s pool.
Doug was a gentle and compassionate person. He rarely raised his voice and never used a four-letter word to anyone’s knowledge. That was no doubt a life lesson taught to him long ago by his grandmother. He was raised as a Baptist after being baptized in the waters of the Green River in Calhoun in the 1930s. In the early 1950s, his friend, Cecil Dodd, introduced him to the Episcopal Church. He joined Trinity Episcopal Church and was an active member until his death. Over the years he served in several volunteer positions including Eucharistic Lay Minister. His most recent responsibility was scheduling readers and Eucharistic Ministers, and only a few days before he died, he was worried about getting out the next schedule.
Doug found comfort and guidance in the Word of God given in the Holy Bible. His favorite version was the Good News Bible, which he read and studied daily until his death. His faith in Christ Jesus was strong and it reassured him during his last days. He was confident that his Lord would not place on him a burden greater than he could endure and that upon his death he would be in paradise with Jesus.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, John Daniel and Lorene; special grandparents, Frank and Ozetta Lee; and his dear wife of 61 years, Joyce.
He is survived by sons, Doug, II (Sheila) and Wayne (Tuula); daughter, Susan Mathison (Dan); grandchildren, Amanda Glenn (Patrick Tines) and Haley Adams (Cory); and great-grandchildren, Gabe, Molly, and Owen.
Special thanks to Dr. Lee Newberry, the nurses and staff at Heartford House, and his devoted caregivers, Jane Coomes and Kristen Coomes.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave., Owensboro, with a reception to follow. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Trinity Episcopal Church or the Heartford House.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commented