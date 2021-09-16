LIMA, OH— Dougie Elizabeth Franklin, 87, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio. She was born on July 29, 1934, in Madisonville to the late Fred Douglas and Ada Elizabeth (Tolbert) Barbee.
She was a graduate of Rosenwald High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in education from Western Kentucky University. She taught at Hall Street Elementary and Rosenwald High School in Madisonville and Nortonville Elementary in Nortonville before retiring from Lima City Schools where she taught at Garfield Elementary and Irving Elementary.
Dougie was a member of First Church of God, where she was a Sunday School Teacher, the Local and National Retired Teacher Association, United Way and The Minority Caucus of the Allen County Democratic Party. She worked with voter registration, and was a member of the Bradfield Community Center. She loved going to the Casino, playing Bingo, and hanging out for lunch and dinner with friends. She also loved to plant flowers.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory her two sons; Michel Franklin (Sylvia) of Sacramental, CA, and Keith Franklin of Henderson. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Keith, Kelly, and Jenny, sister Shirley White Davis of Madisonville; Children of the Heart, Willie and Carolyn Tisdale of Lima and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. a.m. until time of service. A face mask is required for attendees.
