Bremen — Douglas A. Billings, 70, of Bremen, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital. Mr. Billings was born in Kegley, WV, on April 10, 1952. He was a retired welder of 40 years from the National Boilermakers of America and a member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Billings; daughter, Shelicia Billings; granddaughter, Natalia Carl; step children, Troy (Kelly) Allen, Bobbie (John) Hensley, Leigh Ann Dukes, Whitney (Tyler) Piper; several brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Expressions of sympathy: www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented