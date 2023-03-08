BOWLING GREEN — Douglas Blane Wells, 64, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at The Heartford House. He was born July 17, 1958, in Whiting, Indiana to the late Ed and Joan Wells. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish Church in Bowling Green. He attended St. Mary of the Woods School and was a graduate of Trinity High School. He retired from Atmos Energy after 32 years. He was very proud of his military service and retired from the Army Reserves. He was a former softball coach of many years. He loved spending time with friends and family. Even though Doug has passed, his sense of humor will live on through his children. He lived his later years in Bowling Green and had many friends there.
Doug is preceded in death by his mother, Joan Wells, in 2022; his father, Ed Wells, in 2003; and a brother, Bruce Lynn Wells, in 1960.
Doug is survived by his children, Tiffany (Brad) Rivers, Jason Wells of Tempe, Arizona, Jerrin (Holli) Wells, and Travis (Ayla) Wells of Airway Heights, Washington; his siblings, Marvin and Dwayne Wells, Brian (Vicky) Wells, of New Jersey, Rene (Paul) Webber of West Palm Beach, Florida, Keith (Bernie) Wells of Calhoun; many nieces and nephews; his grandchildren, Savannah Mayfield, Alayna Mayfield, a grandson on the way, Dexter Wells, Dylan Mayfield, Kelli Walters, Stone Rivers, Blaize Rivers, and Kanyon Rivers; and a special friend, Betty Medley.
The family would like to give a special thanks to OHRH Rehab, Paducah Neuro Restorative Program, and the Heartford House of Owensboro. God bless you all!
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 9, 2023, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, with a burial following in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
