BREMEN — Douglas Bryant Heltsley, 66, of Bremen, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at his residence. He was a Laborer at TVA and a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Linda Divine Heltsley; four children, Jeri Lyn (Bruce) Eastman, Nathan (Cynthia) Kirkwood, Damon Heltsley, and Matt (Amanda) Kirkwood; sisters, Brenda Thompson, Diane Willis, and Debbie Whitlow; and brothers, Jeff Heltsley and Terry Heltsley.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
