AUSTELL, Ga. — Douglas Cecil Riney, 63, of Austell, Georgia, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Doug spent the majority of his life serving his family and working hard. As a long-time employee of Cleveland Electric Co., he was nearly always first on the job site and usually also the last one to leave. He believed that your priorities in life should be to love God, to love family and to care for others. He lived this creed every day of his life.
Doug injected humor into every situation. He loved to joke, prank and drive his grandkids around on the tractor. He loved peanut butter M&Ms, family beach trips, good music and throwing firecrackers at his friends when they least expected it. He made an impact on the life of anyone he encountered through his generosity, mentorship and friendship. Doug was a loving and wise father, a faithful and caring husband and a wonderful brother, son and friend.
If you were privileged enough to know Doug, chances are that at least once he stopped what he was doing to come help you out. He was a wonderful example of putting your time and talents to good use. He lit the world through his hard work and through his example of what it is to truly be a servant to others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, F.G. Jr. and Winnifred Marie Riney; and in-laws, Jerry Reisz, Gene Cohron and Cathy Riney.
He is survived by his wife, Leslie, of 37 years; children Morgan (Ben), Shelley (Matthew), Natalie (Rafi), Maggie (Seth), Emily (Josh), Regina and Andrew; 13 grandchildren; and siblings Ann Roby (Charles), Linda O’Nan (Dave), Martha Kamuf (Jim), Becky Reisz, Frank Riney (Moggie) Sr., Judith Riney, Cathy McClish, Winnie Cohron, Carol Riney, Kay Beth Riney, Pam Higdon (Joe), Keith Riney and Laurie Payne (Greg).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Doug’s behalf to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Mableton, Georgia, (https://giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/fsspatl), or you may request a Catholic Mass to be offered for him at your local Catholic Church.
