MONTECITO, CALIFORNIA — Douglas Clark “Doug” McNatton, 68, of Montecito, California, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in his home from a long illness. He was born April 25, 1955, in Evansville, Indiana to James and Lillian McNatton. Douglas graduated from Daviess County High School and earned a BA degree from Brescia University. It wasn’t until later in life that Douglas followed his passion and studied culinary arts at Johnson & Wales University in Charleston, South Carolina. From this, he became a most talented trained chef and ultimately a private chef.
To know Douglas was to love him. Even as an adult, Douglas remained a big kid with an even bigger heart. He adored his friends, family, and his cat, Sailor. His favorite song was “Deacon Blues” by Steely Dan. He loved being near water, be it a turquoise pool or a deep blue ocean. Douglas was always the first in line for the diving board. Douglas loved life and an adventure. He was very proud to have earned his pilot’s license. Through these adventures, he got to experience many wonderful things and meet so many beautiful people.
Though Douglas resided in California for many years, he held his Southern roots and his family close to his heart. Every summer he would visit his family in Kentucky. He loved sweet tea, farm stand tomatoes, and rummaging through a dusty antique store. On these many visits with his family, you would find him in the kitchen preparing a feast of his favorite southern foods. A few of his specialties were fried chicken, his renowned shrimp and grits, and his mom’s coconut cake.
Douglas had a keen eye for design, and he had the ability to find a diamond in the rough. He eventually brought this talent to the kitchen where he cooked for many celebrities and well-known families, including John Saladino, a renowned architect and interior designer who resides in Montecito, California.
Like many people who were lucky enough to know Douglas, John Saladino, Sheila Lambert, and his dear friend Javier Acosta were there for Douglas to the very end, loving and supporting him.
Douglas is survived by his siblings, Stephen McNatton and his wife, Vivian, Gary McNatton and his partner, Michael Bodziner, Elizabeth Akers, and Lisa Cooley and her husband, Robert Cooley; nephew, Stephen W. McNatton and wife, Beth; and nieces, Mary Beth Beaver, Bailey Akers, and Macy Hooks and her husband, Patrick Hooks. Douglas will forever be in our hearts.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church in Owensboro.
