Douglas E. Burton, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Louisville. He was born April 11, 1937, in Owensboro to the late Arvel and Dorothy Burton. Doug retired from Alumax Aluminum as a production foreman and formerly worked at Coca-Cola and Metropolitan Life Insurance. He was an Eagle Scout and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He liked UK basketball and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and drinking coffee at McDonald’s with his buddies. Doug and Joy were lifelong season ticket holders of Kentucky Wesleyan basketball.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Elaine Burton on Aug. 26, 2018; and a sister, Phyllis Howe.
Survivors include a son, Scott Burton (Cindy Bartley); a daughter, Cindy Lynn Dunn (Jimmy); nine grandchildren, Marret Howard (Jeremy), Coty Burton, Chad Martin (Leonora), Cameron Martin (Hannah), Courtney Martin, Seth Dunn (Jessica), Jennifer Dunn Ward (Ian), Kayla Bartley (Bobby Holt) and Jenna Bartley; eight great-grandchildren, Kylar, Kynder, Aiden, Lliam, Lincoln, Griffin, Emily and Lane; and a brother, Larry Burton.
Services will be private. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
