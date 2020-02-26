JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Douglas E. Keller, 63, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. He was born in Daviess County on July 29, 1956, to the late Ferdinand and Opal Sloan Keller. He was retired from BKD, LLP, where he worked as a CPA. He lived in Old Louisville and loved decorating his house for the holiday house tours. Douglas loved spending time on his boat and going out on the river and never missed dove and deer hunting season. He was always out using his metal detector and would make rings and other metal objects with the coins he would find. Douglas was always moving and never sat still.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Emily Inman Keller; his children, Jonathan (Julia) Keller of Middleburg, Florida, and Chris (Brandi) Keller of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Joshua, Hayleigh, Melody, Peyton, Mallory and Oliver; and his siblings, Tony (Billie) Keller and Rebecca O’Daniel, both of Owensboro.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Douglas E. Keller at www.haleymcginnis.com.
