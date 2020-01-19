HAWESVILLE — Douglas Earl Trumbo, 56, of Hawesville, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born on March 2, 1963, in Breckinridge County, to the late Thomas and Nancy Trumbo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Marvin Miller.
Survivors include his sister, Barbara Miller; brothers, Ray Trumbo, Russell Trumbo and Gary Trumbo; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville, with burial following in Serenity Hills. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
