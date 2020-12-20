Douglas Elliott Wells, 22, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home. Elliott was born in Owensboro on June 5, 1998, to Douglas Ray Wells and Tresa Green Wells.
He was a senior at Western Kentucky University and had been on the President’s List and Dean’s List while enrolled as a broadcasting and public relations major with a minor in journalism. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon, served an internship with WKU Athletics and wrote for the WKU Herald. He played soccer since the age of 3 and also ran track and cross country. He was on the DCHS state soccer championship team in 2016 and also played for Owensboro United Soccer League and Evansville Soccer Club. He loved UK basketball, the NBA, the Dallas Cowboys and the Boston Red Sox. Elliott had a genuine smile and was loved by all, and he loved everyone in return. He was a true social butterfly.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Marion Douglas Wells; paternal grandmother Billie June Bibb; maternal grandmother Betty Yates Green; aunts Leslie Wells Wink and Connie Green Leonard; and an uncle, Chris Settles.
Survivors include his parents, Doug and Tresa Wells; sister Kaitlin Wells; maternal grandfather James Green; paternal grandfather Earl Bibb; girlfriend Sydney Loucks; and his beloved dog, Drake, named after the musician.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 KY-56, Owensboro with a livestream available for viewing at www.davis
funeralhome.com. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Elliott shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and observe social distancing.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 KY-56, Owensboro, KY 42301 or the Daviess County Men’s Soccer Team, ATTN: Doug Sandifer, 4255 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneral
