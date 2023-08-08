Douglas Johnson, 77, of Owensboro, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at his home. He was born in Hancock County July 5, 1946, to the late William and Bennie Adams Johnson. Doug was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church and was a former cook at the Executive Inn in Owensboro. He enjoyed gospel music and spending time with his family.
Doug was preceded in death by his siblings, Georgia Pearl Bailey, Bessie Mae Wallace, Betty Jane Duncan, Margaret Ann Coley, William Johnson, Jr., Thomas Leon Johnson, and Fred Allen Johnson.
Doug is survived by his siblings, Suzanne Taylor, Mary Nancy Fisher, Jerry Johnson, and Ronald Johnson, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
