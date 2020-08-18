HARTFORD — Douglas Junior Witt III, 37, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was born July 9, 1983, in Owensboro, to the late Douglas J. “Son” Witt, Jr. and Cheryl D. Hill, surviving. Douglas attended Ohio County High School and was employed by Dunaway Timber. He was the proud President of Barbarossa Motorcycle Club.
Aside from his father, Douglas J. “Son” Witt, Jr. he was preceded in death by his wife, Jessica Durham; paternal grandparents, Douglas “Moon Dog” and Kathleen “Nan” Witt and brothers, Donnie Witt and David “Bug” Witt.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, five children, Kaiser Witt, Sonnie David Moon Witt, Isaiah Morris, Kaleb Morris and HaiLee Morris; siblings, Destiny Witt, Deker Puckett, Joey Witt, Josh Witt, and Chessa and Daniel Blacklock; uncle and aunt, Phil and Debbie Dickinson maternal grandparents, David and Marian Hill and Angela Hill and his brothers of the Barbarossa Motorcycle Club.
Funeral services will be private at William L. Danks Funeral Home with the Rev. Rodney Albin officiating. Burial will be in Witt Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Douglas Junior Witt III by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
