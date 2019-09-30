Douglas Langdon, 63, of Owensboro died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County on Sept. 29, 1955, to the late Richard Langdon and Virginia Pearson. Doug was a musician, songwriter and lead guitar player for several bands. He played every week at different nursing homes and loved going to the Owensboro Riverfront to play music. He retired from Danhauer Drugs and worked at Papa John's.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Jack Pearson; sister, Debbie Langdon; brother, Ronnie Langdon; and a brother-in-law, Jeff Wahler.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Sandy Langdon; daughter, Samantha Duncan (Todd); son, Christopher Michael Langdon (Lacie); brothers, Michael Langdon (Pauline), Jerry Langdon (Carol), and Hank Green (Teresa); sisters, Rachel Wahler and Sarah Bivens (Chris); three grandchildren, Olive June Langdon, Piper Nicole Duncan, and Carol Mae Duncan; 12 nieces and nephews; and seven stepsiblings.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, 609 E. 4th Street. Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Joseph & Paul Catholic Church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Doug Langdon Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Wounded Warriors, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
