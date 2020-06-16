Douglas Layne Mason, 62, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
He was born in Butler County on February 28, 1958, to the late George and Lucy Hutchins Mason. Douglas enjoyed fishing, hunting, fortune telling, and playing the Lotto. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Marty Mason.
Surviving are his children, Douglas Paul Mason of Owensboro, James Layne (Amy) Mason of Manteno, Ill., and Jillian Jeannette Mason of Toluca, Ill.; 11 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Robert Mason and George (Sissy) Mason, both of Owensboro, and James Mason of Vincennes, Ind.; and numerous friends.
The family will have a Celebration of Life for Douglas at a later date. Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mason Family, c/o Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Commented