Douglas Lee Hayden, 67, of Owensboro passed away Dec. 22, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Louisville on Oct. 23, 1952, to the late Ernest Ivo and Martha Lucille Sparks Hayden. He enjoyed repairing cars. He worked for 45 years in different coal mines operating different equipment.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Clouse Hayden, his children, Brian (Holly) Hayden, Nathan (Samantha) Hayden and Bradley Hayden, eight grandchildren, his siblings, Norma (Kenny) Fuchs, Sheila (Reed) Lee, Larry Hayden, Nancy (Jerry) Simmons and Kathy Hayden, along with numerous nieces and nephews
No services will be held at this time.
