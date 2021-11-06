Douglas MacArthur Richardson, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Hancock County native was born Dec. 30, 1941, to the late Paul Morton Richardson and Arline DeJarnette Richardson. Mr. Richardson was baptized at Immanuel Baptist Church. He graduated from the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice program at Eastern Kentucky University and served on the Owensboro Police Department for 30 years before retiring as a lieutenant. Douglas was also an avid hunter and displayed his many big game trophies, including bear, alligator, caribou and oryx. He loved being outdoors and was a beekeeper earlier in life. Douglas had a great sense of humor and always maintained an optimistic perspective. He was an enthusiastic UK basketball fan and loved playing board games with family, going on cruises and seeing the world. The highlight of his year was the annual father-daughter fishing trip to Lake Michigan.
In addition to his parents, Douglas was also preceded in death by his siblings, Sandra Lewis, Harriett Blandford and JoAn Ayers; and an infant sister, Patricia Richardson.
Those left to cherish his memory include his five daughters and 15 grandchildren, Sharon Riffle (Paul) and children, Heather and Luke, Annette Rowe (Patrick) and children, Thomas, Douglas (Ryley) and Katherine, Jeannette Gray (Sam) and children, Anthony, Shelby and Eric, Rachel Mullins (Clark) and children, Emma, Nicholas, Lola and Amelia Nance, Rebekah Howard and children, Harrison, Garrett and Trevor; two great-grandsons, Archie and Willis Rowe; the mother of his daughters, Martha Jean Blaine; siblings Wendell Richardson (Beverly), Kay Powers and Paula Snyder; numerous nieces and nephews; and his Shitzu, Ellie Mae.
The service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday. Burial will be at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Hawesville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.
