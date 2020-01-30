Douglas Paul Harkins, 92, of Owensboro, and formerly of Hartford, passed away early Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 28, 1927, in Providence to the late Paul and Pearl Pounds Harkins.
Doug was a U.S. Army veteran having served in World War II. He went on to work and retire from Tichenor Chevy, Olds and Buick after 32 years. He was a former member of Hartford First Baptist Church, Apollo Heights Baptist Church and the Gideons International. Doug was devoted to his church and his faith.
Aside from his parents, Doug is preceded in passing by his wife of 64 1/2 years, Naomi Sansom Harkins; and an infant daughter, Debora Kay Harkins.
Doug is survived by his children, Dr. Gay (David) Baughman of Louisville and Keith Harkins of White Lake, Michigan; and his grandson, Joshua David Baughman of Washington D.C.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home with Bro. Ed Mitchell and Bro. Jerry Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. The Ohio County Honor Guard will be conducting military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Harkins.
