SACRAMENTO — Douglas Pearl Miller, 73, of Sacramento, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Miller was born June 5, 1947, in McLean County. He was a retired coal miner and farmer. He loved construction and farming equipment, and he loved his family and traveling with his wife.
He is survived by his wife, Marquetta Ross Miller; son Jonathan (Devon) Miller; daughter Amy Nocole Miller; grandchild Jon Ross Miller; great-grandchild Easton Miller; and brother Wendell (Kim) Miller.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with the Rev. Kevin Brantley officiating. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
