RUMSEY — Douglas W. Sunn, 69, of Rumsey, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Douglas W. Sunn was born in Rumsey to Charles Raymond and Cenia Lucille Tomes Sunn. He was a former manager with Malco Theaters and Starlight Drive-Inn and later retired as a postal worker from the post office in Utica.
Doug was a gentle, loving and caring man with a great personality and excellent sense of humor, who had many interests and hobbies, especially music, playing guitar, art and graphic design. He loved spending time with his family and was an excellent father, stepfather and papaw. Douglas loved his many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters and was always ready to share a song or joke to an open ear. He was a man with a big heart and was never shy about sharing it with anyone. Doug was a man that is loved by all.
Douglas was preceded in death by his wife, Jonni Jo Sunn, on Sept. 17, 1986; and a brother, sister and granddaughter.
Survivors include his partner in crime, Frannie Sunn; three daughters, Britt Williams (Donald) and Jenni Harris (Jim), both of Lewisburg and Paige Sunn of Russellville; four sons, Logan Sunn (Jessica) of Owensboro, Landon Kimmel of Rumsey, Norman Wright (Jessica) of Owensboro and David Pagan (Angela) of Owensboro; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Erlene Rutan of Lake Jackson and Jean Middleton of Calhoun; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcomed to a visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
The Douglas W. Sunn family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Douglas W. Sunn Memorial Fund; c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
