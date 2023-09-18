Doy Fay Davis, 90, of Bremen, KY, died on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at her home peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones. Doy was born on March 13, 1933, in Bremen, KY, as the daughter of Hosie Gish and Eula Gossett Gish. She was a caregiver and of the Seventh Day Adventist faith. She loved Reese’s cups, anything chocolate, gardening and reading her Bible. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Davis, her parents, sons, Tony Gossett and Edward Lee Davis, brothers, Kenneth Emmett and her twin brother, Roy Gish. Sisters Irma Markwell, Lillian Lambert and Mary Gish, one great-great grandchild, Adalyn Fay Oates.
She is survived by two daughters, Dana (Johnny) Oneal, Cynthia (Ben) Quinones; one son, Robert (Linda) Davis; two brother-in-laws, Curtis (Mary) Davis, Tommy (Kitty) Davis, 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her longtime friend, Michelle Hayes.
Graveside services at Rose Hill Cemetery are private. Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
