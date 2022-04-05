HARTFORD — Doy Lee Tipton, 76, of Hartford, passed away at his home on Saturday, April 2, 2022 while under the care of Ohio County Hospice surrounded by his loved ones after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born July 12, 1945 in Hartford to the late Onley and Eythel Tipton. Doy graduated in 1963 from Hartford High School where he was first chair baritone in the band. He attended Western Kentucky University where he was studying Business when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Doy was a proud Vietnam veteran. He served in the Field Artillery Operations and Intel Unit for more than two years before his Honorable Discharge in 1972. He continued to support various veterans organizations throughout his life. Doy retired from Peabody Coal as a heavy equipment operator and was a lifelong member of Clear Run Baptist Church.
Doy’s lifelong love of animals was evidenced by the many well-cared-for dogs, horses, and cats who were lucky enough to find themselves on the Tipton farm. He was happiest outdoors spending time with his family or animals or simply working on his many projects, a major one being managing his oil wells. He was a loyal fan of the New York Yankees and UK basketball, a passion he passed on to and shared with his daughter as well as other family members.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vickie Tipton; four children, Tracy (Robert) Mifflin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Jason (Wendy) Tipton of Indianapolis, Indiana, Shane Tipton of Owensboro, and Shannon Thomasson of Brazil, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Tripp Mifflin, Kate Mifflin, Parker Tipton, Sydney Tipton, Jake Tipton, Sam Tipton, Samantha Holland, Tabitha Holland, Alex Holland, and Alec Thomasson; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Jo Stiff of Hartford; and two nieces, Vicki Stephens and Lolly Baughn.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Clear Run Baptist Church, Hartford. Burial will be in Clear Run Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Special thanks to Dr. Mullins (and his nurse) and Dr. Hugo for the extraordinary care given.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or Clear Run Baptist Church, 4735 State Route 1414, Hartford, KY 42347.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented