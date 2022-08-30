Doyle Allen Hobgood, 70, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence in Andrews, South Carolina.
He was born September 17, 1951, in Sacramento to Everett Hobgood and Elsie Lyons Hobgood, who preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the Andrews VFW Post, and a member of Victory Free Will Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Nesbitt Hobgood; children, James Lambert and Lisa Gaskins; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Maryln Saunders; and brother, Darrol Hobgood (Debby) of Owensboro.
A graveside service was held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Andrews, South Carolina.
