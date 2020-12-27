Doyle B. Wilcox, 89, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Maple Health & Rehab in Greenville. He was born in Owensboro on July 21, 1931, to the late Hall and Martha Wilcox. Doyle was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was the owner of several businesses: Palace Pool Room, Cornett’s Barbeque and Ninth Street Barbecue.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Cecil Wilcox, Hall Wilcox Jr., Lyndell Wilcox, James Robert Wilcox and David Wayne Wilcox; and his sister, Martha Pate.
Survivors include his sister, Dorothy Rowan (Ronald); nephews Ronald Rowan Jr. (Debbie), Bobby Rowan (Karen), Ricky Rowan (Tammy), Bryant Wilcox and Jimmy Wilcox (Carla); nieces Lisa Sutton, Janet Brandle (Brian), Tanya Dunning (Bryan), Julie Hudson, Kim Martin (Hank), Jennifer Sapp (Jake), Tracy Lynn Wilcox, Kathy Patterson (Mike) and Vickie Martin; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
