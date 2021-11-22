GREENVILLE — Doyle Winford Sparks, 88, of Greenville, went to be with his Lord and savior on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Born on October 07, 1933, he was a life-long member of East Union Baptist Church in Graham. He was a 1952 graduate of Bremen School and served in the United States Army from 1954-1956. He served on the Muhlenberg County Board of Education for eight years. He worked 40 years at Peabody River Queen Surface Mines, and was a member of the Graham Masonic Lodge, He was Commissioned a Kentucky Colonel from John Y. Brown Jr. and commissioned an honorary Ambassador of Labor on December 10, 1982.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Everett and Lois Sparks; daughter, Kimberly Lee Sparks; brothers, James “Frankie” Sparks, and Robert “Bub” Sparks; and sister, Wanda Faye Price.
He was survived by his wife of 65 years, Opaleen “Opie” Norris Sparks; son, Doyle Wayne (Luann) Sparks; daughter, Lisa Gaye (David) Sparks Pentecost, all from Greenville; grandchildren, Jessica Lauren (Hays) Browning, of Greenville, Rachel Morgan (Wes) McDonald, of Newburgh, Indiana, and Schyler Alexandria (Luke) Pentecost, of Bowling Green; great-grandchildren, Brady Hays and Bailey Ann Browning.
