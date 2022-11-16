LEWISPORT — Dr. Ann Evans, 76, of Lewisport, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at The Heartford House while under the Acare of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 17, 1946, in Owensboro to the late Russell Sage Evans and Lucy Mae (Smeathers) Lawson.
She was a member of the Lewisport United Methodist Church. Dr. Evans was inducted into the Hancock County High School Hall of Fame. She taught at Hancock County High School for 16 years. She was principal for six years and retired as an assistant superintendent of instruction after 20 years.
Ann was a 1964 graduate of Hancock County High School and a 1969 graduate of Georgetown College. She received her doctor of education from Vanderbilt University in 1986.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Lucy Lawson, and her son, Gavin Lee Evans.
Ann is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas Dean Evans; her son, Russell Evans (Amanda); and her two beautiful granddaughters, Vangie Evans and Angel Evans.
The funeral service for Ann will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Lewisport, with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Lewisport United Methodist Youth Fund in honor of Ann Evans.
Share your memories and condolences with Ann’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented