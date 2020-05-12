GREENVILLE — Dr. Aubrey Louis Armstrong, 78, of Greenville, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was employed for Baptist Health Urgent Care, and had also worked at Jennie Stuart Wound Care and in the Emergency Room at Trigg County Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Oakley Armstrong; children Eve Dukes, Cathy Bethel, and Jason Armstrong; and sister Sue Schaar.
Funeral services are private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
