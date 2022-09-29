Dr. Barney Edwin Elliott Jr., 86, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born October 7, 1935, in Owensboro, to the late Barney Edwin Elliott, Sr., and Wilma Catherine Greenwalt Elliott. Barney was also preceded in death by his brother, Attorney Stewart Benton Elliott, of Owensboro.
Barney graduated from Morganfield High School in 1953 and then graduated from Austin Peay University in 1958. He then earned his M.D. degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1962. Following that he did a rotating internship at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Ohio.
His professional affiliates included the American and Kentucky Medical Associations and the medical staff of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Barney was a diplomat of the National Board of Medical Examiners and the American Board of Family Practice. During the 1960s, he was engaged in family practice in Morganfield and was the medical director of the Breckinridge Job Corps Center. During the 1970s, Barney was instrumental in establishing the Green River District Health Department, where he served as director and clinician. From 1977 to 2001, he was an emergency room physician at the Owensboro hospital after which he was a physician at urgent care on Ford Avenue.
Barney’s hobbies included restoring antique British sports cars, studying and collecting medical and apothecary antiques, and oil painting. His donated vintage medical and apothecary items are on display in various local hospital facilities, and his oil paintings can be seen in many establishments and homes in Owensboro.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carolyn Nell (Mayfield) Elliott; his children, Cindy Cay Elliott, Dr. Robert Edwin and his wife, Dr. Lisa (Barlow) Elliott, Dr. Suellen (Elliott) Stevens, Steven Lee Elliott, Jill Olivia Elliott, and Kerribeth Elliott and her wife, Courtney Hermann; his stepchildren, Gregory Neil and his wife, Mandy (Beatty) Coomes, Christopher Eugene and his wife, Lyndsay (Aud) Coomes, and Janet Coomes; his six grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren; and his siblings, Johannah Faye (Elliott) Hansen, Dr. Robert Bruce and his wife, Elizabeth Josephine (Crist) Elliott, and Jerry Lee and his wife, Carolyn (Baird) Elliott.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Special Olympics by visiting give@specialolympics.org.
