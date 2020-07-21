Dr. Billy H. Chandler, 85, of Philpot, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Owensboro. He was born March 31, 1935, in Webster County, to the late Bryan and Catherine Turpin Chandler.
Dr. Chandler was named superintendent of Owensboro Public Schools (OPS) in 1991, after serving in multiple leadership positions within the district. After 38 years of service to OPS students and staff, he retired in 1997. Shortly after retirement, he co-authored “History of Owensboro Public School System (1871-2007),” which documents and preserves the proud tradition of the school district. His retirement career included cattle farming in Philpot with Sandy and crop farming with friends, Claude and Shack.
Bill truly cared about people, particularly children and youth, and worked tirelessly to advance educational opportunities. He began his career as a biology and physical education teacher at Foust Junior High School. He served as assistant principal (1961-66) and principal (1966-71) at Foust. Dr. C was involved across the educational spectrum from establishing Hager Preschool for three and four-year-old at-risk children, to working with the Citizens Committee for Education to push funding through the state legislature to create the Owensboro Community College (now OCTC) in 1999 for adults to conducting school law courses for superintendents and serving on the Western Kentucky University (WKU) Superintendent Assessment Team.
Bill graduated from Poole High School, earned his bachelor of science in biology from Western Kentucky University in 1959, served in the U.S. Army and reserves, earned a master of arts degree in educational administration and physical science in 1961. He earned a doctoral degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Kentucky in 1975. He was a passionate UK men’s basketball fan.
A lifelong learner and passionate advocate for education, Bill served in countless capacities to improve our community. In addition to serving on presidential search committees at Owensboro Community & Technical College (OCTC), he served on the Board of Directors, the OCTC Foundation board and served on the Western Kentucky University Owensboro Campus Advisory Committee. Bill served in a variety of community service roles throughout Owensboro and Kentucky including Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Board, chairing the Owensboro Higher Education Consortium; co-chairing and charter member of the Owensboro Citizens Committee on Education; Mayor’s Human Relations Committee; chartering Owensboro Girls Club (Girls, Inc.); member, chairing the Green River Regional Library Board. He served on multiple state educational association boards and commissions including vice-chairing the Governor’s Council on Vocational Education and serving on the Commissioner of Education’s Advisory Committee.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Woodward Chandler; daughters, Vicki (Tab) Quisenberry, of Owensboro, and Debbie (Bryan) Russell, of Bowling Green and son, Mark (Janet) Chandler, of Palm Harbor, Florida; grandchildren, Adair (Harrison) Price, Kendall Quisenberry (fiancé Aaron Mayo), Cameron Quisenberry, Maci Quisenberry, Travis (Alyssa) Russell, Alex Russell, Sam Chandler, Sydney Chandler; great-grandchildren, Elsie Blair Russell and Brooks Price; a niece, nephew and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Chandler Land.
A Celebration of Life at OCTC will be held at a later date. Public visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will be held. Burial will take place at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Dr. Chandler shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckinridge Street side of the building.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to honor Grandad’s commitment to education for students through the OCTC Foundation or to ease end-of life struggles for others through Hospice of Western Kentucky. Checks may be made to the OCTC Foundation, Inc. with “In Memorial of Dr. Bill Chandler” in the memo line and mailed to: OCTC Foundation, Inc. — ATTN: Mike Rodgers, Executive Director — 4800 New Hartford Road — Owensboro, KY 42303.
