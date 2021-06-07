Dr. Billy Russell Allen, 90, of Hartford, Kentucky, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday at Signature of Hartford. He was born on June 12, 1930, in McHenry, Kentucky, to the late Oscar Ainsworth Allen and Beulah Kane Maddox.
Dr. Allen was a 1948 graduate and Valedictorian of Central Park High School. He obtained degrees in physics and math from Western Kentucky University and University of Kentucky as well as a degree in meteorology from Florida State University. Dr. Allen graduated from the University of Kentucky Medical School in 1965 and went on to serve his rotating internship at David H. Grant Hospital (Travis Air Force Base) in 1966. He was a United States Air Force Veteran who served as a Meteorologist in the Korean War and a Flight Surgeon in the Vietnam War.
Dr. Allen served the community of Ohio County as a private practice physician from 1969 to 2008 at MedcoDent. He was Board Certified by the American Board of Family Practice in 1974 and he was an appointed Fellow by the American Academy of Family Physicians in 1975. Dr. Allen worked as a physician at Ohio County Healthcare from 2009 to 2016. He formerly served on the Board of Directors at Georgetown College, and he was appointed as a Kentucky Colonel in 2005. Dr. Allen was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, The American Academy of Family Physicians, Alpha Omega Alpha (Honors Medical Society), Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians, Kentucky Medical Association and The Ohio County Medical Society.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Bud” Allen.
He leaves behind to cherish many memories, his wife of 66 years, Delores Mae “Dodie” Allen of Hartford; two children, Beth (Billy) Wood of Hartford and Chris (Katrina) Allen of Berea; five grandchildren, Kendall (Deric) Brandon, Sarah (Zach) Barker, Joseph Russell Allen, Sierra Allen and Hannah Allen; four great-grandchildren, Kwyn, Ellie and Oliver Brandon, Calum Vincent and one on the way; two sisters-in-law, Alice Allen of McHenry and Mary Porter of Owensboro and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Dr. Glenn Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Dr. Allen’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Dr. Billy Russell Allen by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
