BOWLING GREEN -- Dr. C. Wyman Copass, 80, of Bowling Green, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. Dr. Copass was a Gamaliel native and the son of the late C.H. and Oatie Bledsoe Copass. He is also preceded in death by his son, Stephen Copass, and nine older brothers.
Dr. Copass was a graduate of Campbellsville University and Southern Seminary. He received his doctorate from Luther Rice Seminary in Florida. During his ministry, he served in Columbia, Gamaliel, Fountain Run, Park City, Bowling Green, Paducah, Louisville and Owensboro; and Bellevue, Nebraska, and Venice, Florida. He also served as an evangelist in 17 different states. Dr. Copass enjoyed golfing, cooking and gardening.
He is survived by wife of 62 years, Glenda Carter Copass of Bowling Green; daughter Susan Simmons, husband Craig, of Owensboro; son Chris Copass, wife Susan, of Paducah; five grandchildren, Michael Bristow, Matt Bristow, Kristen Millay, Kaylyn Bristow and Nicholas Copass; nine great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at J.C. Kirby & Son, Lovers Lane Chapel and from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be 3 p.m. Monday at Old Soldiers Cemetery in Tompkinsville. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to First Baptist Church, 621 E. 12th, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or Calvary Baptist Church, 804 Church St., Franklin, KY 42134.
