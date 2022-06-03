HENDERSON — Dr. David L. Medley Sr., 86, of Henderson passed away the morning of Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home. He was a member of St. Augustine Church in Reed. He was the son of the late Dr. L. H. Medley and the grandson of the late Dr. C. L. Medley.
He received his high school diploma from St. Joseph Prep in Bardstown. He received his BA from Brescia University and later taught as a chemistry professor, as did his father. He worked at Fleischmann Distilling Corporation as a chemist following graduation. He later pursued his Master’s, Ph.D., and post-doctoral studies at the University of Cincinnati and St. Thomas Institute for Advanced Studies in Biochemistry and Experimental Medicine. In order to achieve these accomplishments, he transferred from the U.S. Naval Reserve in Owensboro to the U.S. Naval Reserve in Cincinnati. During his eight years of service, he was on five ships and one submarine, and, as a medic, was embedded with the U.S. Marine Corps making beach landings. Before his Honorable Discharge, he was a Navy instructor. He then served as an assistant director of Barnes Medical Laboratories in Louisville. He was on the Board of Trustees, November election, 1967, and City Treasurer of Moorland.
During his employment at Miles Laboratories, he collaborated with scientists in Milan, Italy in diagnostic enzymology that resulted in a patent. Later, Miles Laboratories acquired Berkeley Medical Instruments in California, where he reformulated the chemistry before moving the company to South Bend, Indiana. Further research resulted in patents in several countries. Supervising two laboratories, he also served on the acquisition committee, buying small medical facilities, including one hospital. He retired as Senior Research Scientist in Experimental Medicine.
He was a member of the Kentucky Academy of Science and the Division of Biological Chemists, ACS. He was listed in Outstanding Young Men of America, 1965, Indiana Lives, and The Hoosier Who’s Who in 1966. He was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society, joining in 1960. He obtained his pilot’s license to entertain his love of flying, and he also dabbled in amateur radio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. L.H. Medley, and his mother, Mary Russell Medley, both of Owensboro, and two sisters, Marilyn Russell Long, of Louisville, and Mary Michael Lanham, of Shelbyville.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Williams Medley; a daughter, Mary Susan Medley, of Bloomington, Indiana; a son, David L. Medley, Jr., and his wife, Lisa, of Henderson; two granddaughters, Mikayla Marie Medley and Madison Michelle Medley, both of Henderson; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The Funeral Mass was held at noon Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Reed. Burial followed in St. Augustine Cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to either St. Augustine Church or St. Anthony’s Hospice.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel was entrusted with arrangements.
