Dr. David W. Bohr, 75, of Whitesville, met our heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Hospice of Western Kentucky surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathleen; his children, Jeff (ChristiAnne) Bohr, Nancy (Charlie) Catt, Jennifer Bohr, Sheila (Allen) Richardson, Tara (David Bowman) Pickerel, Alexis Bohr, Joshua (Sierra) Bohr, Michelle (Nick) Neuhart, Justin Bohr and Gabriel Bohr; 20 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. His brothers Dick (Fonda), Bob (Linda) and Jimmy Bohr will miss him dearly, as will his best friend Tom (Josie) Daily.
David was born in 1946, in Louisville to William George Bohr and Angela Marie (Zimmerer) Bohr. He graduated from DeSales High School in 1964 and received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Louisville in 1971, his Master in Education degree from Western Kentucky University in 1976, his ED in Educational Leadership from Morehead State University in 1992 and completed his Doctorate in Education at Spalding University in 2007. His dissertation theme was “Spirituality and Academic Achievement: A study of fifth and eighth grade students in selected Appalachian grade schools.” David’s pride was in his school and students, and he shared his passion for learning with thousands of children over the years. He taught and counseled students at elementary schools in Western and Eastern Kentucky over his four decades in private and public schools.
David Bohr will be fondly remembered for his humble nature and his generous and caring spirit. He will be dearly missed by many, most of all his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved more than anything.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with prayers at 4:30 p.m., at Cecil Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take to form of donations to Trinity High School. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
