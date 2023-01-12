SACRAMENTO — Dr. Donald Ray Hayes, 85, of Sacramento, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his son’s residence in Cookeville, Tennessee. Dr. Hayes was born Aug. 22, 1937, in Crofton. He was an educator, serving as a school principal and school superintendent for the State of Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and also served in the Army reserves retiring as a Lt. Colonel. In recognition of his outstanding military service, he received the Meritorious Service Medal. He was also a member of Sacramento Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
Dr. Hayes was a member of the FFA, Lions Club, his high school varsity baseball and basketball teams, Sigma Chi Fraternity, the Masonic Lodge and the Rotary Club. He obtained his bachelor of science from Murray State University, masters of business administration from Western Kentucky University and doctorate of education from Indiana University. At age 30, he was the youngest school superintendent in Kentucky.
Don was called by many names, Donnie, Dad, Granddaddy, Uncle Don, Uncle Donnie, Colonel Hayes, and Dr. Hayes, but he was usually just happy as long as you called him for supper!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Edward Hayes and Annie J. Hayes; child, Kip D. Hayes; wife, Monna Fay Divine Hayes; and siblings, Phyllis Annette Coker, Glenda J. Luttrull, and James E. Hayes.
He is survived by his son, Dr. Don Kevin Hayes; daughter, Donita Hayes (Tom) Rhodes; and grandchildren, Dr. Justin R. Hayes and Cameron L. (Talia) Hayes.
The funeral service was held Saturday at Sacramento Baptist Church in Sacramento. Pastor Wendell Wood officiated. Burial was at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org, Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org, and Western Kentucky Tornado Fund at secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home and church.
